Joe Gibbs Racing unveils Martin Truex Jr.'s No. 19 car for 2019

Martin Truex Jr.’s primary firesuit will look pretty similar in 2019. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr.’s car for 2019 looks fairly similar to his 2018 car even though he’s driving for a different team.

Truex’s primary No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing car was unveiled Thursday afternoon. Bass Pro Shops moved with Truex from Furniture Row Racing to JGR and will be the primary sponsor of Truex’s car for more than half the season.

Here’s what Truex’s Bass Pro Shops car looked like in 2018. The paint schemes aren’t certainly the same. But it’s not going to be hard to spot Truex early in the 2019 season.

What Martin Truex Jr.’s Bass Pro Shops car looked like in 2018. (Getty)

Furniture Row shut down after the 2018 season, just one year after Truex won the title driving the No. 78 car. The team shut down after co-primary sponsor 5-Hour Energy said it wasn’t returning in 2019 and it negotiated a renewal of its technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex is now with Gibbs in the No. 19 car that was driven by Daniel Suarez for the past two seasons. Suarez has taken over the No. 41 car at Stewart-Haas Racing.

