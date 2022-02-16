Joe Gibbs Racing taps Ty Gibbs for full-time Xfinity Series ride in 2022

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday that Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 Toyota full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season.

Gibbs’ widely expected promotion became official with the announcement and veteran Chris Gayle will be his crew chief. Monster Energy, Interstate Batteries and Sport Clips will divide the primary sponsorship through the season, with Monster featured on the car for the season-opening Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 (Feb. 19, 5 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The 19-year-old phenom won four times while driving in a partial Xfinity Series schedule last year. That list included a breakthrough triumph in his series debut on the Daytona International Speedway road course, followed by wins at Charlotte, Watkins Glen and Kansas in an 18-race slate.

“I‘m excited to get going on the 2022 season,” Gibbs said in a team release. “Chris Gayle and the crew guys from the 54 were great last year and hopefully we can have even more success this year. Of course, I can‘t thank everyone at Toyota and TRD enough for all their support as well. I‘m just ready to get going in the No. 54 Toyota GR Supra.”

Gibbs also scored 10 victories in 20 races in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021, leading more than half the laps to power to that tour’s championship.

Gayle came back to the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season after a four-year stint in the Cup Series paired with Erik Jones. His return was a successful one as he led the No. 54 Toyota team to 10 victories, split among four drivers. Gibbs and Kyle Busch each won four times in the No. 54 in 2021, while Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek added one each.