Joe Gibbs Racing tabs Chase Briscoe for No. 19 car starting next season

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Chase Briscoe will drive the No. 19 Cup car for Joe Gibbs Racing next season, the team announced Tuesday.

Bass Pro Shops will remain a sponsor of the team. James Small will remain the team's crew chief.

Briscoe takes over for Martin Truex Jr., who announced earlier this month that he will not race full-time in Cup beyond this season.

Christopher Bell, who accidentally let it out who the driver would be last weekend, made the official announcement at the team's race shop.

The 29-year-old Briscoe is in his fourth Cup season. He became available when Stewart-Haas Racing announced earlier this month that it will cease operations at the end of this season.

Briscoe is the first of the four current SHR drivers to announce a new ride for next season.

Briscoe said the ride with JGR happened within days of SHR's announcement.

By joining Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing Development, Briscoe will end an eight-year affiliation with Ford Performance through Trucks, Xfinity and Cup.

