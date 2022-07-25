Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal disqualifications of Nos. 11, 18 at Pocono

NASCAR announced on Monday that Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal the disqualifications of the Nos. 11 and 18 cars at Pocono Raceway. Therefore, the results from Sunday will stand with Chase Elliott the winner of the M&M‘s Fan Appreciation 400.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch initially finished first and second, respectively, in Sunday‘s race, but were both disqualified when NASCAR found issues with the cars in post-race inspection. The DQs bumped third-place finisher Chase Elliott up to first place, giving the Hendrick Motorsports driver his fourth victory of the 2022 season.

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran said the front fascia, or front nose, on both JGR entries was the source of the issues leading to the disqualifications. As a result, Hamlin and Busch were given credit for finishes of 35th and 36th, respectively.

Both Joe Gibbs Racing drivers are still within the 16-driver playoff field in the standings after Pocono. Hamlin has two victories this season (Richmond and Charlotte) and Busch has one (Bristol Dirt).