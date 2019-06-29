Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 fails Xfinity post-race inspection; Bell disqualified NASCAR officials disqualified the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota on Saturday afternoon, throwing out Christopher Bell's third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after his car failed post-race inspection. RELATED: Custer holds on at Chicagoland A NASCAR spokesperson said the No. 20 car did not pass inspection in the Chicagoland Speedway garage. Bell was […]

