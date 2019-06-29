Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 fails Xfinity post-race inspection; Bell disqualified

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
  • NASCAR officials disqualified the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota on Saturday afternoon, throwing out Christopher Bell's third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after his car failed post-race inspection. RELATED: Custer holds on at Chicagoland A NASCAR spokesperson said the No. 20 car did not pass inspection in the Chicagoland Speedway garage. Bell was […]
  • NASCAR officials disqualified the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota on Saturday afternoon, throwing out Christopher Bell's third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after his car failed post-race inspection. RELATED: Custer holds on at Chicagoland A NASCAR spokesperson said the No. 20 car did not pass inspection in the Chicagoland Speedway garage. Bell was […]
1 / 2

Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 fails Xfinity post-race inspection; Bell disqualified

NASCAR officials disqualified the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota on Saturday afternoon, throwing out Christopher Bell's third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after his car failed post-race inspection. RELATED: Custer holds on at Chicagoland A NASCAR spokesperson said the No. 20 car did not pass inspection in the Chicagoland Speedway garage. Bell was […]

NASCAR officials disqualified the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota on Saturday afternoon, throwing out Christopher Bell’s third-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after his car failed post-race inspection.

RELATED: Custer holds on at Chicagoland

A NASCAR spokesperson said the No. 20 car did not pass inspection in the Chicagoland Speedway garage. Bell was demoted to a last-place result in the 38-car field.

Additionally, NASCAR officials announced that the race-winning Stewart-Haas Racing No. 00 Ford of Cole Custer was found with one lug nut not safely secured after a post-race check. NASCAR Rule Book guidelines call for a fine issued to the crew chief for such an infraction, but the results for the No. 00 will stand.

This story will be updated.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back