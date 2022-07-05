Joe Gibbs Racing makes pit-crew swaps for Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace

Joe Gibbs Racing has made changes to the pit crews of Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace.

Ahead of Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), JGR has moved front tire changer Houston Stamper and tire carrier Joe Crossen to Wallace’s No. 23 team from Bell’s No. 20 Toyota.

Wallace’s former front changer Jackson Gibbs and tire carrier Nick McBeath head to Bell’s car from the No. 23 23XI Racing entry. Additionally, AJ Rosini joins the No. 20 team roster as rear changer in place of Daniel Olszowy. Joe Gibbs Racing provides pit crews for 23XI Racing’s entries driven by Wallace and Kurt Busch.

NBC Sports was the first to report the personnel changes. Joe Gibbs Racing representatives did not immediately confirm the switches to NASCAR.com.

The move comes two weeks after Wallace was left furious by pit-road mistakes that set the No. 23 team back at Nashville Superspeedway, issues that became trends over the season’s first 18 weeks.

Bell, meanwhile, holds the final spot in the playoff grid while eighth in the points standings, the result of four top fives and 10 top-10 finishes in 18 races. Wallace holds one top five and two top 10s this season.

Both drivers claimed their first Cup victories in 2021 — Bell on the Daytona road course and Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway.