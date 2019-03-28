Joe Gibbs Racing extends partnership with Interstate Batteries in multi-year deal

Joe Gibbs Racing announced a multi-year extension with Interstate Batteries Thursday, continuing its relationship with its longest-running sponsor.

Interstate Batteries, which has been a sponsor of JGR since its inaugural season in 1992, will continue as a primary sponsor on Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota in six Cup races per year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

JGR said the agreement will stretch the partnership beyond 30 years. This season marks their 27th year together.

Busch had the company on his car when he won his 200th national NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway on March 17. It will be back on the No. 18 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Interstate Batteries and Joe Gibbs Racing have visited victory lane 32 times in the Cup Series, including twice with Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, 21 times with Bobby Labonte and nine times with Busch.