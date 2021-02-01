Joe Gibbs Racing announces extensions with Denny Hamlin, FedEx

Denny Hamlin and longtime primary sponsor FedEx have agreed to multiyear extensions with Joe Gibbs Racing, the organization announced Monday. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“I‘m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” said Hamlin in a team release. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”

RELATED: Recap Denny Hamlin’s 2020 season | Can Denny Hamlin get three straight Daytona 500s?

Entering his 16th full-time NASCAR Cup Series season in 2021, the No. 11 Toyota driver has earned 44 career victories, 179 top-five finishes and 280 top 10s in 542 career starts. The Chesterfield, Virginia, native is a three-time Daytona 500 champion and will try to become the first driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500s when the season kicks off on Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we‘re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport, and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”

Hamlin has reached the Championship 4 the past two seasons, finishing fourth in the standings on both occasions. The 40-year-old has earned 13 wins in that span, which is tied for the most in the NASCAR Cup Series during that time with Kevin Harvick.

“FedEx has remained the primary sponsor of the No. 11 car and Denny Hamlin for over fifteen years, and together we have celebrated many successes on and off the track, including three Daytona 500 wins,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, FedEx Integrated and Marketing Communications. “The FedEx Racing relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing has continued to provide meaningful opportunities for us to engage our customers, team members, and fans, as well as make a positive impact in the community. We are honored to extend this relationship with the Joe Gibbs Racing organization for multiple years and continue the drive for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.”