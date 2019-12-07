Joe Gibbs named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

It’s been quite the week for Joe Gibbs.

The longtime NASCAR team owner of Joe Gibbs Racing saw three of his drivers feted at Thursday’s NASCAR Awards in Nashville, Tennessee — one of which was crowned a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in Kyle Busch — along with taking home the prestigious Bill France Award of Excellence for his own contributions to the sport.

Gibbs was recognized Friday for his contributions of excellence to another sport as well, being named to the National Football League’s NFL 100 All-Time team. One of just 10 coaches to be named to the group, the former Washington Redskins play-caller claimed a 154-94 career record as the franchise’s winningest coach over his 16 seasons. Gibbs led the Redskins to all three of the team’s Super Bowl victories and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

Joe Gibbs is one of the 10 coaches selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team! 🏆 3x Super Bowl Champion

🏆 1996 @ProFootballHOF Inductee

🏆 124-60 regular season record pic.twitter.com/uOfyuQlwb9 — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2019

“It means so much to me,” Gibbs said on NFL Network shortly after the announcement. “Just to be mentioned in that group of all the great coaches who went down through history, it’s a thrill for me.”

3 Super Bowls 🏆

With 3 different starting QBs.@Redskins legendary coach Joe Gibbs has been named to the #NFL100 All-Time Team 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IsepOSb4Yd — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 7, 2019

“Joe was a very disciplined coach,” said New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, according to Redskins.com. “He really popularized the one-back offense. He really believed in the running game, but they threw it down the field as well.”

Gibbs, a five-time Cup Series champion as owner of JGR, first coached the Redskins from 1981-92 and again from 2004-07. He’s the first coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with three different quarterbacks.

As part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020, the accolades will only continue for Coach Gibbs, who is surely starting to run out of room to house his expansive trophy collection.