Is Joe Gibbs the most underrated coach in NFL history?

The Washington NFL franchise has been in existence for over 90 years. One of the NFL’s flagship franchises, the Commanders, have been in a downward spiral since Daniel Snyder purchased the team in 1999. However, good news is on the horizon, with Josh Harris set to take over as Washington’s new owner later this month.

One of the bright spots of Snyder’s tenure was bringing legendary Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs out of retirement for four seasons. While Gibbs didn’t reach the same levels of success from his first 12-year tenure with Washington, he did lead the franchise to two playoff berths in four seasons, which is pretty remarkable in retrospect.

In his first 12 years as head coach of Washington, Gibbs led the team to four Super Bowls and three championships. And he did it with three different quarterbacks, another remarkable achievement, considering the QB/coach combinations that have dominated the NFL over the last 20 years.

Recently, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick said Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Vick’s former head coach during his time in Philadelphia, could be the greatest coach of all time.

“I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games every year y’all was in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said per Chiefs Wire.

“He might be the greatest coach of all time. You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand Belichick and Brady and that whole dynamic. But coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death; like for real, literally I do anything for him.”

It’s difficult to argue against Reid or Bill Walsh. But, understandably, Bill Belichick stands atop the mountain.

But what about Gibbs?

We’ve made the argument for Gibbs over and over that he doesn’t receive the respect he’s earned. He’s a Hall of Famer in two sports. His first run with Washington was the most successful period in the franchise’s long history. What he did during his second stint, considering everything around him, was also impressive. Yet, he’s never mentioned as possibly the greatest coach in NFL history.

Whether you believe he is or not, he certainly belongs in the conversation.

Longtime NFL writer Clark Judge recently heard Vick’s comments and wrote a column making the case for Gibbs to be mentioned as one of the greatest.

Here’s an excerpt from Judge’s column:

He may be one of the greatest of all time, too … except nobody makes that argument. But you could. And it has nothing to do with numbers like all-time victories or winning percentage and everything to do with his quarterbacks. Because Joe Gibbs accomplished something no other modern-era head coach has. He won three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks, none of whom is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Judge listed all of Gibbs’ accomplishments, and while he didn’t necessarily say Gibbs is the greatest coach of all time, he said he’s one of them.

Joe Gibbs was a magnificent head coach who made Washington first in war, first in peace and first in the NFL. He may not have been the greatest coach of all time, but I know this: He’s one of them. Andy Reid is, too, but his story isn’t complete, and we don’t know how it ends. But we do know about Joe Gibbs … and one suggestion for Michael Vick.

Washington fans can’t agree on anything. One thing Washington fans can agree on is their love and respect for Joe Gibbs. It spans generations.

Why isn’t Gibbs mentioned when these subjective rankings or debates occur around this time every year? Is it recency bias? Is it because Washington has been so bad in recent years that Gibbs and the franchise’s success are a distant memory?

Regardless of the answer, it’s unfortunate. Gibbs is not only of the greatest football coaches of all time, he’s also one of the greatest human beings.

