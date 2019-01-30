Joe Gibbs' grandson Ty suspended three K&N Series races for illegal testing session

Ty Gibbs, 17, is driving a partial K&N Series and ARCA Series schedule in 2019. (Getty)

NASCAR suspended Ty Gibbs and former NASCAR driver David Gilliland three K&N Series races each for an illegal testing session.

Gibbs, who is preparing to drive in the K&N East Series in 2019, drove a car owned by Gilliland at New Smyrna Speedway. The track is on the K&N East Series schedule; K&N drivers and teams are not allowed to test privately at tracks that are on the schedule.

And NASCAR clearly means business when it says teams shouldn’t be testing at tracks on the schedule.

PENALTY: No. 17 Team Sanctioned For Preseason Testing Violation pic.twitter.com/1pOjbHX927 — NASCAR Home Tracks (@NASCARHomeTrack) January 30, 2019





The K&N Series is roughly the NASCAR equivalent to single-A baseball in the minor leagues.

In addition to the three-race suspensions, Gilliland’s No. 17 car and Gibbs were each docked 100 points and fined $5,000. The team’s car chief, Chad Walters, was suspended from the series indefinitely.

Gibbs, 17, is running a partial K&N Series schedule in addition to a partial ARCA Series schedule in 2019. He’s the grandson of former Washington Redskins coach and current NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs. His dad is Coy Gibbs, who drove in 97 Xfinity and Truck Series races in the early 2000s.

