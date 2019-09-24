Joe Gibbs believes Monday Night Football will 'motivate the players to win'

Although some Redskins fans may be nervous about the team's primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears, former Skins' head coach, Joe Gibbs offered a unique outlook on playing Monday Night Football.

"I'm glad we get to play on national television," Gibbs said. "I think the players love it, and hopefully it motivates them tonight to get a win."

Coach Gibbs made sure to remind everyone that during his tenure with the team, they didn't have the best Monday night football record, but "we always did pretty good the next week."

Gibbs brought along his family to enjoy the Redskins first "Monday Night Football" game against the Bears - all parties involved hoping for the best.

It's a thrill for me to be back here in this atmosphere," Gibbs said. "I think that's the best thing we've got going for ourselves is our fans here. I'm praying these guys come out with a victory."

