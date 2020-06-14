Joe Gibbs’ 17-year-old grandson takes 5th career ARCA win

Ty Gibbs, 17-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, held off rival Sam Mayer in a two-lap overtime shootout to win Saturday’s ARCA Menards East Series race at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway.

It was the younger Gibbs’ first win in the East Series and his fifth overall in the last two years between the ARCA Menards, East and West series. The race also marked the first ARCA race held since the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

The win avenges a runner-up finish for Gibbs last season at Toledo.

“It’s really good to come back out here and get a win,” Ty Gibbs told ARCARacing.com. “I was able to move up a spot, which is always a fun time.”

The East Series rookie dominated, leading 183 of the 204 laps around the paved half-mile oval.

Mayer, defending East champion, finished second, followed by Bret Holmes and Rev Racing teammates Chase Cabre and Nick Sanchez.

Winnasss!!!! What a day, I can’t thank my team enough for all the hard work they putt in! Thank you so much to @monsterenergy you guys mean a lot to me and @toyotaracing!! @nascarroots @nascar @joegibbsracing #nascar #winners #teamtg pic.twitter.com/P25RD4XxCM — Ty Gibbs (@TyGibbs_) June 14, 2020





