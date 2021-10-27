Joe Fowler named new track president at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR track veteran Joe Fowler cited Michigan International Speedway as a “special” stop on the series circuit. Effective Wednesday, Fowler will oversee operations at the 2-mile track and surrounding facility as its new track president.

Fowler is a longtime executive at Kansas Speedway and, most recently, the senior director of marketing in the Midwest region, which includes overseeing marketing and promotional efforts across Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Iowa Speedway.

It was in that role in which Fowler spent some time in the “Wolverine State” and developed an appreciation for the track, the area and the fanbase.

“There are a number of things that make Michigan special,” Fowler told NASCAR.com. “It‘s a great facility and it‘s in a beautiful part of the state. Having spent some time at Michigan in August talking to fans, I learned that they‘re a very passionate fanbase. They‘re passionate about NASCAR and very passionate about the facility as well, and there‘s a great team in place at MIS. I‘m really excited to get to work with them.”

Fowler and his team played an integral role in driving attendance and creating a best-in-class experience — particularly upon the return of fans to venues in the COVID-19 era — across all race tracks in the region. Before his role in NASCAR‘s Midwest region, Fowler served in multiple marketing and sales roles for more than 15 years at Kansas.

“Joe is a native Midwesterner, and his passion for providing the best experience for NASCAR fans runs as deep as his Midwest values and work ethic,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR’s senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “He has devoted nearly his entire career to promoting NASCAR and ensuring our loyal fans experience the best race day possible when they visit the race track. We look forward to an exciting next chapter at MIS under Joe‘s leadership.”

Fowler will have some time to get settled into his role before NASCAR returns to Michigan in the 2022 season. The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will race there on Aug. 6-7.

“My top priority is going to be to come in and get myself more familiar with the facility and its operations and to get to know the staff better,” Fowler said. “I also will come in to listen to the fans and listen to the community. I want to be a big part of the community as well.

“The future looks really bright. I think as we look at the fan experience at Michigan, when fans come to the track we want to make it the best possible experience from the time they buy the ticket to the time they leave the track.”