Joe Flacco's strong performance falls short as Patriots comeback to beat Jets

With Sam Darnold out with a shoulder injury, the Jets turned to Joe Flacco again in hopes of pulling out their first win of the season against the Patriots.

Flacco, who looked like a shell of his old self when he started for the Jets earlier this season, completely flipped the script Monday night, going 18-25 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception — good for a 128.7 QB rating.

Despite the Jets eventually falling to the Patriots 30-27, Flacco felt good about what he did out there.

"It was definitely good to get a few games under my belt a few weeks ago and get over that hurdle in m mind," Flacco said after the game. "I think physically I'm feeling better and better and better everyday. ...I thought we had a good game plan coming into this game, I felt like our guys really executed it well.

"So I think the offense, really we felt damn good about how we played all night."

We first saw a flash of old Flacco on a 26 yard pass to Denzel Mims on the first drive of the game. Three Flacco connections and a lot of Frank Gore runs got the Jets to the New England 17 that set up a field goal.

Just a few drives later, Flacco connected on passes of 13 and 17 yards before hitting Breshad Perriman on a 50-yard bomb in the end zone for a touchdown.

Even if a few passes didn't connect, it was the effort going down the field that proven different for the Jets Monday night compared to the rest of the season. A deep pass down the field from Flacco to Perriman was incomplete, but Jason McCourty was called for a defensive pass interference that drove the Jets 42 yards down the field, eventually setting up a 20-yard TD pass to Jamison Crowder.

"I thought [Flacco] played really well," Crowder said. "Made a lot of good throws, a lot of right decisions. He's a veteran quarterback. So overall I thought he played really well."

Adam Gase credited the deep attempted to the fact that their starting receiver corps of Mims, Perriman and Crowder were all finally on the field together for the first time.

After taking a 20-10 lead into the halftime locker room, Flacco lead another TD drive in response to the Patriots bringing the gap to three points a series before.

But those would be the last points the Jets would score. From then on, Flacco threw an interception on the first play of a drive on a deep pass attempt to Mims, which the Patriots used to drive down the field and tie the game at 27-27.

"It's one of those 'in hindsight I don't want to throw that pick,' but the safety on that side of the field kind of came down, cut the crosser, the corner was outside leverage, and it's just one of those looks with the cover two safety on the back side of the field that I felt like I could throw down the hash and Denzel could beat that guy to the hash and catch that ball for a post," Flacco said.

"I've been rattling it around in my head and I don't think I would've made a different decision in the moment, but obviously I wish I had that one back."

With the chance to drive down the field and win the game, the Jets went three-and-out for the first time all game and gave the Patriots enough time to get back to the Jets' 33 yard line and nail a 51-yard field goal for the win.

"There was a lot of good stuff, he made a lot of really nice throws," Adam Gase said. "Through the majority of the game he did exactly what we needed him to do. It's tough if you might've had one or two errors and you don't feel good about it, but I feel like he played pretty good for the most part."

The Jets head into their bye week 0-9, but still in sole possession of the No. 1 pick in the 20201 draft.