Joe Flacco's Jets timeline to be determined, with Mike White starting Sunday

With Zach Wilson expected to be out two-to-four weeks after suffering a knee injury last Sunday, the Jets traded for Joe Flacco to serve as Wilson's replacement.

But it's unclear when Flacco will make his first start, or when he'll even be active.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Mike White would be the starting quarterback this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.



As far as who will be White's backup on Sunday, Saleh initially said it would be Josh Johnson (who would have to be elevated from the practice squad).

Saleh later backtracked a bit, saying it's possible Flacco could be activated to back up White on Sunday but that the timing could be difficult since Flacco (who is participating in meetings virtually for now) won't arrive at the Jets' facility until Friday.

Flacco's last appearance in an NFL game came during the 2020 season with the Jets, when he appeared in five games (four starts), completing 74 of 134 passes for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

White was solid after replacing Wilson last Sunday, completing 20 of 32 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions in what was his NFL debut.

If Wilson heals quickly, the earliest date for his return is likely Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

If the injury keeps him out a full month, his possible return date could be Nov. 28 against the Houston Texans.