Joe Flacco to visit with the Philadelphia Eagles

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As the Eagles move into the Jalen Hurts era, Howie Roseman appears prepared to pair him with a well-respected backup signal-caller.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, former Ravens and Jets quarterback, Joe Flacco, is set to visit the NovaCare Complex.

Flacco is from the area and would give Jalen Hurts the perfect mentor for his first whole season as a starter.

The signing of Flacco would put the Eagles NFL draft sights squarely on Ja’Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts.

Here's everything we know about newest Eagles safety Anthony Harris

Eagles depth at safety gets a big boost with signing of Anthony Harris

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni 'excited' about the wide receivers currently on the roster

Updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL draft picks

DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Rams

Eagles and Giants players actively recruiting free agent CB Adoree' Jackson

    It looks as though the Jets won't bring Joe Flacco back in 2021 after his second offseason visit.

