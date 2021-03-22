Joe Flacco to visit with the Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are bringing QB Joe Flacco in for a visit, source confirms @ProFootballTalk.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 22, 2021
As the Eagles move into the Jalen Hurts era, Howie Roseman appears prepared to pair him with a well-respected backup signal-caller.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, former Ravens and Jets quarterback, Joe Flacco, is set to visit the NovaCare Complex.
Flacco is from the area and would give Jalen Hurts the perfect mentor for his first whole season as a starter.
The signing of Flacco would put the Eagles NFL draft sights squarely on Ja’Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts.
