Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is on the 49ers’ radar as a potential backup quarterback, but they aren’t the only team that may be bidding for Flacco’s services.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Flacco will visit with the Eagles.

The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, which leaves Jalen Hurts in line to start at quarterback this season. They do not currently have another quarterback on the roster and there was word that owner Jeffrey Lurie wanted the team’s moves to support Hurts rather than create competition for the job.

Flacco, who grew up near Philly in South Jersey, would fit into that strategy as an experienced quarterback who can help Hurts in his first full year as a starter. Flacco played a similar role for Sam Darnold with the Jets in 2020, although he wound up making four starts as the younger quarterback dealt with a shoulder injury.

Joe Flacco will visit the Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk