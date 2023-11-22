Joe Flacco "very surprised" he didn't get a call before Browns

Quarterback Joe Flacco is back in the NFL as a member of the Browns practice squad and he said on Wednesday that he didn't think he'd have to wait as long to find a home as he did.

Flacco closed out last season with the Jets and said during the offseason that he wanted to continue playing, but he didn't have an opportunity to sign with a team until the Browns gave him a call in the wake of Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury.

"I have a lot of pride in myself," Flacco said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. "I think very surprised, at least early on and throughout the course of the offseason. As the season kinda goes along, the surprise turns into other things and you’re not necessarily surprised anymore."

Flacco is behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker at the moment and there's no guarantee that will change before the year is out. Flacco said he believes he can still play, but is looking forward to helping out the team any way he can.