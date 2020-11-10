Joe Flacco has two touchdown passes as Jets hold 20-10 halftime lead

Holy New York Jets!

The winless Jets are halfway to their first win as they lead the Patriots 20-10 at halftime. The Jets scored 19 total points in their past three games combined and 29 in their past four.

Joe Flacco has thrown for 194 yards and two touchdowns, completing 12 of 17 passes.

He threw a 50-yard strike to Breshad Perriman, who beat J.C. Jackson, with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter. Then, with 25 seconds remaining in the half, Flacco tossed a dime to Jamison Crowder for a 20-yard score.

Crowder’s touchdown initially was ruled incomplete before replay reversed it to a touchdown.

It completed a quick, two-play drive, with the Jets needing only 38 seconds to go 77 yards. They benefited from a 42-yard pass interference penalty on Jason McCourty, who was covering Perriman.

Flacco has completed passes to seven receivers, with rookie Denzel Mims leading the Jets with four catches for 62 yards.

Frank Gore has seven carries for 34 yards.

Cam Newton has completed 13 of 14 passes for 120 yards. He ran for a 5-yard score.

The Patriots turned it over on downs on one possession as James White fumbled on fourth-and-one from the Jets 39 on a hit by Folorunso Fatukasi. They settled for a 45-yard Nick Folk field goal after reaching the Jets 27 on another possession.

