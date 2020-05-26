Jets quarterback Joe Flacco‘s 2019 season came to an end after eight starts because of a neck injury and he underwent surgery in April in order to have a chance to continue playing football this year.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Flacco said he waited until April because he wasn’t sure about his plans for the year. He said his mind was all over the place after a season with the Broncos that looked a lot like his disappointing final years with the Ravens.

“I took a while to really think about what I wanted to do,” Flacco said.

Flacco, who signed with the Jets last week, wound up having what he called “pretty basic surgery” and expects to be ready to play at some point this summer. Once he is ready, he’ll back up Sam Darnold and try to provide the Jets with a better option than they had on hand when Darnold missed time last year.

Joe Flacco: I took a while to really think about what I wanted to do originally appeared on Pro Football Talk