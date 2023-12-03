Advertisement

Joe Flacco throws first TD for Cleveland, Browns lead Rams 7-0

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

For at least the first drive on Sunday, Joe Flacco made it look easy.

In his first drive of his first start for the Browns, Flacco tossed a 24-yard touchdown to Jerome Ford to give Cleveland an early 7-0 lead over the Rams.

Flacco was 4-of-5 for 65 yards with a touchdown on the opening possession, including a strike on third-and-14 to Amari Cooper for a 22-yard gain.

The Browns also converted third-and-2 with a 6-yard run by Kareem Hunt.

We’ll see if Flacco can keep it up once the Rams defense gets a better handle on how Cleveland wants to attack the unit this afternoon.