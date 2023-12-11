Joe Flacco has third-most wins of any QB at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The fourth quarterback to get a win for the Cleveland Browns this season, 38-year-old Joe Flacco got the job done against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns on the day, igniting the Browns’ passing attack. And in doing so, he now holds the third-most wins of any quarterback at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco went 9-2 in 11 seasons playing on the road in Cleveland. Notching his 10th win in Cleveland, Flacco is in striking distance of reaching no. 2 on this list.

In front of Flacco is the long-time quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, who has 12 wins on the road in Cleveland (12-2-1 all-time). Former first overall pick Baker Mayfield has the most wins of any quarterback in Cleveland’s home stadium with a record of 19-11.

With two home games remaining on the season, can Flacco win them both and tie Roethlisberger at the no. 2 spot?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire