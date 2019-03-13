Joe Flacco thanks the Ravens after trade, and the Ravens thank him back

No matter what else happened over his 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco will be forever remembered fondly there for what he did in the first few weeks of 2013.

Flacco wasn’t a great quarterback with the Ravens, but he got hot in the playoffs that season and brought home a Super Bowl title. He didn’t make one Pro Bowl in 11 seasons as the Ravens starter. Nobody will remember that, over time. Everyone will remember him winning Super Bowl MVP against the San Francisco 49ers, and the miraculous last-minute throw to Jacoby Jones against the Broncos two games earlier.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even though Flacco has moved on, now that he has officially been traded to the Denver Broncos, both sides had nothing but good feelings about each other as they made the separation official on Wednesday.

Joe Flacco and Ravens thank each other for 11 seasons

Flacco thanked the Ravens in a classy post on Twitter.

To the Ravens, the fans, and the city of Baltimore: Thank you for an incredible 11 years. I’ll always be proud and grateful for my time spent as your quarterback. Though it’s time to move on, this team will always mean so much to me. #ravensflock pic.twitter.com/Ln6EgWepdU — Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) March 13, 2019

The Ravens posted two separate tweets thanking Flacco on Wednesday. Flacco retweeted them both.

Story continues

There will be time for reunions and for Ravens fans to show their appreciation for Flacco in person, when the time is right. For now, it was a nice gesture from both sides to show respect for each other.

Flacco had a memorable career in Baltimore

Every time a team drafts a quarterback in the first round, they hope that quarterback can lead them to a Super Bowl. In that regard, the Flacco pick was a great one.

Flacco’s time with the Ravens had its ups and downs, with no greater peaks than his postseason at the end of the 2012 season. He threw for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions over four playoff games. It was one of the best single postseasons for any quarterback in NFL history.

That was followed by a bloated contract, not a ton of individual success, some bad injuries and eventually the team picking Lamar Jackson in the first round of last year’s draft. When Jackson led a resurgence in the second half of last season to take the Ravens to the playoffs, it was clear Flacco’s time in Baltimore was up.

Perhaps Flacco has some playoff magic left for Denver. Maybe the Ravens will thrive under Jackson. But Flacco and the Ravens will always be linked. That’s what happens when you win a championship together.

Joe Flacco will always be remembered in Baltimore for winning Super Bowl XLVII MVP. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwabis a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab