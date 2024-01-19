Joe Flacco: ‘Can’t say enough good things about how [Browns are] being run’

There is no culture problem within the Cleveland Browns organization. Just ask quarterback Joe Flacco.

Sitting down with the guys from Pardon My Take, quarterback Joe Flacco talked about his time with the Browns, what is next for his future, if he is an elite quarterback or not, and more. While Flacco is in no hurry to decide his future, wanting to access what his market around the league will be, he did state he is very open to returning to Cleveland.

Flacco then went on to rave about the culture that the Browns are building under head coach Kevin Stefanski. He talked about the locker room mentality, the winning mindset that has manifested within it, and how well the organization is running. Flacco stated:

“I can’t say enough good things about how this organization is being run right now.”

Despite a playoff loss to the Houston Texans, and two decades of ineptitude. It is becoming clear that these are not the same old Browns. General manager Andrew Berry, Stefanski and his staff, and the veterans on this roster have developed a different mentality within Berea.

You can find the full Flacco interview with Pardon My Take here.

