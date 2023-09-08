Joe Flacco: I can still play

Joe Flacco thinks there's still a little meat left on his bones.

Flacco has not signed with anyone since spending last season with the Jets and the 2023 season began on Thursday night, but he's not ready to say that his days as an NFL player are over. Flacco told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com that he still believes he has "all of the athletic and physical tools" to play quarterback in the NFL despite finding that "there didn't really seem to be too much that was biting" when his agent spoke to teams this offseason.

Flacco thinks that could change "when people are really pressed to win some games" and need to find a quarterback whose experience and knowledge of the game allow him to learn an offense on the fly.

"Listen, I can still play," Flacco said. "That's me talking, obviously. I'm hoping that there's the silver lining that I'm not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody. I'm not saying it's going to be the truth, but if I was tied up with somebody as a backup and just didn't play at all when all of a sudden three guys go down, well, I'd probably be in the back of my head be thinking, 'Oh, man, would I have had an opportunity to go there?' So I do think that at the point that my career is in, it is a positive thing in a lot of ways that I'm not anywhere right now, because if somebody does need somebody, at least I'm available."

Outside of a furious comeback in the final minutes against Cleveland in Week Two, there was little about Flacco's play last season to suggest that there's much in the tank but strange things can happen over the course of a season so Flacco's final chapter may have one last twist left in it.