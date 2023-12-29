Joe Flacco stays red-hot, finds Jerome Ford again to put Browns up 34-14 vs. Jets in the first half

The rout is on for the second straight week for the Cleveland Browns. Dismantling the New York Jets on primetime television, quarterback Joe Flacco has stayed hot against his former team, again finding running back Jerome Ford for their second connection through the air in the first half.

Heading into halftime, Flacco has already racked up 296 yards and three touchdowns through the air against his former team. He does have an interception that turned into a touchdown the other way, however. Other than that singular mistake though, Flacco is playing a spotless football game.

Ford is having his best game of the season as well, as he already sits with 116 total yards (59 on the ground, 57 as a receiver) and two touchdowns in the first half of this game.

With the chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs and the fifth seed in the AFC with a win, the Browns look energized and dominant in this one. They hold a 34-17 lead at halftime over the 6-9 Jets.

