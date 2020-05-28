Joe Flacco told reporters on a conference call Thursday that he is “fully embracing” his new role as a backup to Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold, but that doesn’t mean he’s given up hope of one day being back in the top spot.

Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Jets this month and is coming off a neck injury that required him to have surgery earlier this month. Flacco’s not certain when he’ll be cleared to play and said he’s glad to be on a team in any capacity given those circumstances, but neither the injury nor rocky play in recent years have robbed him of his belief he’s still a capable starter.

“Oh, for sure,” Flacco said, via NJ.com. “I obviously still believe that I’m a starting quarterback. You never know what three years down the line is going to look like. I still have that confidence — and I still have the want-to, to do that.”

Barring anything catastrophic for Darnold, it’s unlikely that any long-term run would be in the cards with the Jets but a chance to play at all could lead to one more chance for Flacco somewhere in the NFL.

Joe Flacco on starting again: You never know what three years down the line looks like originally appeared on Pro Football Talk