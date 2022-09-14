Joe Flacco to start Week 2 against Browns

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

Quarterback Joe Flacco will remain the Jets starting quarterback and will be in the lineup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Head coach Robert Saleh hinted Monday in his press conference that Flacco would remain the quarterback. Sure enough, per a report from Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets never seriously considered turning to Mike White.

As Connor Hughes of SNY reports, part of the reason was New York didn’t believe Sunday was 100 percent Flacco’s fault, citing pass protection from the offensive line and drops from wide receivers as reasons the Jets struggles on offense against the Ravens.

Zach Wilson is returning to practice this week on an individual basis and could still be on target to return in Week 4 against the Steelers. For now, it remains Flacco’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

