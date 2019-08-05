Joe Flacco will start Thursday’s preseason game

Joe Flacco didn’t play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. He is expected to make his first appearance of the preseason in the Broncos’ preseason game in Seattle on Thursday night.

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said many of the team’s starters, including Flacco, will get at least limited work against the Seahawks.

The Broncos still are deciding which quarterback will replace Flacco.

Rookie Drew Lock got some work with the second team Monday and received more snaps in 11-on-11 than Kevin Hogan or Brett Rypien combined, according to Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post. Flacco took 42 snaps in 11-on-11, followed by 28 for Lock, 10 for Hogan and 10 for Rypien, per O’Halloran.

Hogan started the Hall of Fame Game against the Falcons and played 15 snaps. Lock played 28 and Rypien 23.

Fangio has admitted he was hoping for more from Lock, who completed 7 of 11 passes for 34 yards.