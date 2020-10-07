Joe Flacco to start for Jets this week

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos after injuring his right shoulder, but he’s not going to play against the Cardinals this week.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday that Joe Flacco will get the start at quarterback when the NFC West comes calling on Sunday.

Darnold said on Monday that he was feeling better after suffering what’s been called an AC joint sprain. He will not practice Wednesday and Gase called him week-to-week moving forward.

Flacco’s last NFL start came for the Broncos in Week Eight of the 2019 season. He missed the rest of the season with a neck injury and dressed for a game for the first time last week. He completed a pair of passes for 16 yards before Darnold returned to the game.

