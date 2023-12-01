Joe Flacco will start for Browns vs. Rams. Here’s why Cleveland is turning to veteran QB

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is set to make his 2023 season debut.

The Cleveland Browns are planning to start Flacco in Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team told reporters Friday. Sunday will mark Flacco’s first start since Week 18 of last season when he was a member of the New York Jets. Flacco entered this year as a free agent but signed with the Browns in November following Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco will be the Browns' fourth different starting quarterback this season.

Injuries have depleted Cleveland’s quarterback depth.

Watson is out for the year and rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol after he was concussed during Week 12’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Those injuries elevated Flacco to the team’s starting role and P.J. Walker is slated to be the backup quarterback.

"I love playing this game, and anytime an opportunity kind of presents itself, you’ve just got to be patient and see what’s in store for you and that’s what I’m doing right now," Flacco told reporters this week. "It’s definitely exciting."

The 38-year-old has become a journeyman quarterback since his days with the Baltimore Ravens. Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore. He was named MVP of Super Bowl 47 after he helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in 2013. In 2019, the Ravens traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent one year before signing with the Jets. He was with the Jets in 2020 then briefly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 before being traded back to New York. He started five games with the Jets the past two seasons.

Flacco has 42,320 passing yards, 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions in 183 career regular-season games. He has a 99-81 career record as a starter.

