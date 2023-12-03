Joe Flacco to start for the Browns against the Rams

Bad news for the Seattle Seahawks. After losing on Thursday night to the Dallas Cowboys, the Seahawks fell to 6-6 on the year. This is rather problematic as one of the teams behind them in the Wild Card race is the Los Angeles Rams at 5-6. Since the Rams have the tiebreaker over Seattle, should they improve to 6-6 today, they will move into the No. 7 seed.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles has an excellent opportunity to do so. The Rams are hosting the Cleveland Browns, who – as always – are without a quarterback. Deshaun Watson is out for the year, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out with a concussion. So who will quarterback for the Browns today? Why, none other than Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco.

Yes, that Joe Flacco.

Browns to start Joe Flacco at QB in Week 13. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/PywXHc7MHZ — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2023

Joe Flacco is starting for the Cleveland Browns in 2023. What a season this has been. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 3, 2023

Yes, 38 year old Joe Flacco, who has bounced around four different NFL teams over the last six seasons. Flacco, who was most recently with the New York Jets as of last year, was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad on November 20th.

Ironically, the last time Joe Flacco won a game as a starter was Week 2 of last year for the Jets… against the Cleveland Browns. Flacco led an impressive comeback, throwing for four touchdowns as New York beat the Browns 31-30 on the road.

Ahead of the Rams in the standings are the similarly 5-6 Green Bay Packers. However, the Packers are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, presumably a loss for them.

If Seattle has any hope of holding on to the No. 7 seed by tomorrow morning, they should be rooting for the Chiefs tonight.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire