Former Super Bowl MVP QB Joe Flacco signing with Jets

Former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has a new home, agreeing to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

His agency JL Sports made the announcement on Twitter Friday.

Flacco, 35, will presumably back up third-year pro and 2018 first-round draft pick Sam Darnold.

Flacco’s third NFL stop

Flacco started 11 seasons in Baltimore after joining the Ravens as a first-round pick in the 2008 draft. He earned Super Bowl MVP honors when the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers for the championship after the 2012 season.

Joe Flacco will back up Sam Darnold in New York. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Ravens traded Flacco to the Broncos last offseason after making the switch to Lamar Jackson at starting quarterback.

Flacco, 35, started eight games in Denver last season, completing 65.3 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and five interceptions. The Broncos went 2-6 before Flacco ended the season on injured reserve with a herniated disc, ultimately making way for rookie Drew Lock.

