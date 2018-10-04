Joe Flacco and the Ravens' dominant start by the numbers

When the 2018 NFL offseason came around, there were a lot of questions surrounding the Baltimore Ravens offense.

Joe Flacco was coming off a mediocre season that ended with another playoff-less January. The team went out and drafted his successor, possibly sending a message to the 11-year veteran, but added a core of new receivers and two rookie tight ends for him to work with.

The addition of Lamar Jackson grabbed the nation's attention spurring months of talk of how long it would take before the rookie took over the starting job.

Well, with Week 5 on the horizon, Flacco has shut just about everyone up and now the nation's attention has turned to what a threat the Ravens' offense has turned into thanks to the man under center.

Here are a few numbers on the Super Bowl MVP and the offense that will make you question once again, "Is Joe Flacco elite?" Thanks to the Baltimore Ravens PR department for the help.

Inside the Numbers: Baltimore Ravens Dominant Start

1,252- Passing yards for Flacco thus far. This ranks as the second most through the first four games of his career. Back in 2012 - the year the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII - Flacco put up 1,269 yards in the first four weeks. So far, the QB is 110-of-171 for 1,252 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions and a 96.9 QB rating.

121.1 - Flacco's red zone passer rating. It is the NFL's third best with a minimum of 15 attempts. In the red zone, Flacco is 13-of-18 with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

133.5 - Flacco's passer rating when making plays outside the pocket. He ranks No. 1 among all QBs.

+58 - The Ravens' scoring differential in 2018 (123-65). This ranks the second best in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams (+73). In the second half of games alone, the Ravens have outscored their opponents 49-9.

29.8 - Number of points per game the Ravens have averaged since Week 8 of the 2017 season. This ranks as the second most in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Rams with 31.2. In 13 consecutive games, the Ravens offense has scored at least 20 points, the longest streak in the NFL.

14 - The offense holds the NFL high for third-and-one attempts. Thirteen of them have earned first downs, also a league best.

8 - Passing touchdowns for Flacco so far this year. It ties with his 2009 record for the most he has produced in the first four games of a season.

6 - A NFL-high touchdown drives of 10 or more plays

3 - The Ravens, Rams and Saints are the only three teams in the NFL to average at least 300 net passing yards and 30 points per game.

2 - The Ravens and Rams are the only two teams in the NFL that rank in the NFL's Top 5 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Ravens rank fifth and third (tied) while the Rams rank second and fifth.

2 - The Ravens and Steelers are the only two teams in the league with six players who have at least 10 catches.

1 - The Ravens are the only NFL team to have six players with at least 100 receiving yards.

WR John Brown: 338 yards, three touchdowns and 15 catches (Third in the NFL in yards-per-catch average at 22.5)

WR Willie Snead IV: 198 yards, one touchdown and 18 catches

WR Michael Crabtree: 184 yards, one touchdown and 18 catches

TE Mark Andrews: 119 yards, one touchdown and 10 catches

TE Maxx Williams: 119 yards and 12 catches

TE Nick Boyle: 104 yards and nine catches



