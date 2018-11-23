Joe Flacco out of practice again, another (intriguing) start for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens became a lot more interesting last week. They’ll be interesting to watch again on Sunday.

Joe Flacco was out of practice again on Friday, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s expecting rookie Lamar Jackson will start on Sunday.

Jackson’s start last week was unlike anything else we’ve seen in the NFL, and his start against the Oakland Raiders should be similarly entertaining.

Lamar Jackson set a record for rushing attempts

Last week against the Bengals, Jackson had 27 rushing attempts and 117 yards in his first start. That was a record amount of rushing attempts for a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. There’s no reason to believe this start will be much different.

The Ravens are 5-5 and in the AFC wild-card race. They’ll do whatever it takes to keep winning, and right now that probably means running a run-heavy offense with Jackson, a fantastic running quarterback in college. The Bengals couldn’t stop him. The Raiders will have a big challenge slowing him down too.

Jackson’s start last week brought about a lot of discussion. The long-term viability of the Ravens running that offense with Jackson is questionable. No quarterback can last with that many rushing attempts, especially someone like Jackson who isn’t huge by NFL standards. At some point Jackson will need to develop as a passer to ultimately be successful in the NFL.

But right now he’s still learning, and the Ravens’ best shot to win is an offense that looks like it’s straight out of the college game.

Ravens will keep playing to Jackson’s strengths

Jackson is 20-of-31 for 237 yards, one touchdown and one interception passing the ball this season. The Ravens, based on their game plan last week, don’t have a ton of faith in him as a passer yet. Jackson has pocket ability and he has only one NFL start. He’ll improve in that area.

Story Continues

In the meantime, when Jackson is in for Flacco, the Ravens will probably run an offense that is unlike any other in the NFL. Is it sustainable for the duration of Jackson’s career? Probably not. But for now it’s intriguing to follow.

Lamar Jackson had 27 rushing attempts in his first NFL start. (AP)

