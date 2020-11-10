Joe Flacco passes Joe Montana for 20th on NFL's all-time passing list

Flacco passes Montana for 20th on NFL's all-time passing list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In the first half of Monday night's matchup with the New England Patriots, New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco launched his signature deep ball to great effect to a wide receiver Ravens fans will be familiar with.

A play-action opened things up for Flacco to find his fellow former Raven Breshad Perriman for a 50-yard score to retake the lead at 10-7 with just under 10 minutes in the second quarter.

Perriman, who played two seasons in Baltimore before getting released before the 2018 season, caught the ball in stride for what was a surprising lead for the Jets. At 0-8, the Jets remain the only winless team in the NFL, but a win Monday night would give teams like the two-win Washington Football Team hope at a chance at securing the No. 1 pick in next year's draft and possibly Trevor Lawrence.

But while teams ponder their franchise QB futures, Flacco continues to make history in the NFL. After taking over at quarterback in Week 4 play for an injured Sam Darnold, the former Ravens Super Bowl MVP showed he still has some game left in the tank.

With that 50-yard play, Flacco passed Joe Montana's 40,551 yards for 20th on the NFL's all-time passing list. Now within reach of passing Kerry Collins for 19th, Flacco became the sixth active QB to break into the top 20 in the league's all-time passing yards.