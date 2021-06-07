Joe Flacco has no problem with Marquise Brown wearing No. 5

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Joe Flacco left the Ravens only three years ago. Yet, his No. 5 already is out of the equipment room and back in use.

Receiver Marquise Brown quickly claimed the number after an NFL rule change allowed for receivers to wear single digits. He posted on Twitter that the number is a “symbol of God’s grace.”

Brown previously wore No. 15.

It has caused an uproar in Baltimore considering the Lombardi Trophy that Flacco helped win while with the Ravens.

Flacco, though, does not consider Brown’s wearing of his jersey number a sign of disrespect.

“I think that’s all a bunch of crap,” Flacco said on 105.7 The Fan on Monday. “Numbers are numbers, man. They’re all up for. . . . It’s all fair game. . . . It’s just a number and all that.”

Flacco did make exceptions for some of the Ravens’ Hall of Famers he played with and “looked up to those guys so much.”

Flacco made 163 starts in 11 seasons for Baltimore, compiling a 96-67 record with the franchise. He was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when the Ravens defeated the 49ers.

The Ravens traded him to Denver following the 2018 season, and he now plays for the Eagles.

Joe Flacco has no problem with Marquise Brown wearing No. 5 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

