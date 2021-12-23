The Jets are up to 19 players on their COVID-19 reserve list heading into their Week 16 game against the Jaguars.

Quarterback Joe Flacco and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are the newest additions to the list. Head coach Robert Saleh is also away from the team after a positive COVID test.

Flacco is unvaccinated, so he is definitely out for Sunday. Mike White, who just came off the reserve list, will serve as Zach Wilson‘s backup this weekend.

Duvernay-Tardif, who graduated from medical school and opted out last year to help in the fight against the pandemic, has started the last five games for the Jets. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is also on the reserve list.

Joe Flacco, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif added to Jets COVID reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk