Joe Flacco, Lamar Jackson made Ravens quarterback change as low-drama as a move like that could be

Lamar Jackson has every reason to have a big ego.

In the past two years he's won a Heisman Trophy, was a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and just beat out a Super Bowl MVP in the middle of the season for the starting quarterback job.

Who wouldn't have a bit of extra confidence after all of that?

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old took to the podium at the Under Armour Performance Center to answer questions as the Ravens' newest leader in 11 seasons. He was the exact opposite of cocky.

"It's ‘our' team – all of us together," Jackson said on if he's able to call the Ravens his team now. "It's our team. I don't go out there and block. I don't go out there and catch the ball. I don't make tackles. I just do my part. It's all of our team."

The response should be of no surprise. Since arriving in Baltimore and slowly earning his way to the starting job, Jackson has been appreciative as has let his performance on the field do all the talking.

"I pretty much didn't really have a reaction to when [coach Harbaugh] was telling me. All it made me do was … I know I have to focus on everything a lot more – just bettering myself and trying to join with everybody around me even more. That's about it."

Since filling in for an injured Joe Flacco, Jackson is 52 of 89 for 600 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in addition to 67 rushing attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He's also led the Ravens to a 3-1 record in those starts and back into playoff contention.

The decision to switch starters mid-season could have led to an uncomfortable locker room. Each player who spoke on the matter gave off the vibe that it was no big deal.

And when Flacco spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time in five weeks, the 33-year-old faced what every starting quarterback fears with nothing but kind words about Jackson.

"I thought he's done a great job," Flacco said on how Jackson is handling himself. "I'm really happy for what he's been able to go out there and do. We're winning football games. He and this team have put themselves, and ourselves, in position to go out there and do some big things for the rest of the year, and that's definitely exciting."

"Joe's been handling it great," wide receiver John Brown added. "He's been in Lamar's corner. I've seen him the whole time. Every time he comes off the sideline, Joe is talking to him, telling him what he sees, trying to help him out. He's been a great teammate."

Jackson refraining from calling the Ravens "my team" is a rarity in a league where players are constantly trying to prove their authority, and even more so for those with a title that only 32 guys hold.

Possibly the class Flacco has had for 11 seasons as the leader of the Ravens has projected itself onto the rookie now in control.

"Joe [Flacco] is still part of the team," Jackson said. "It's his team still – just like it's mine. It's all of our team. We're brothers. We're here together, each and every day. We've been here since camp putting our life on the line. It's still his team, man – nothing [has] changed."

