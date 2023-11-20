Joe Flacco will join Browns' practice squad on Monday

Joe Flacco is back in the AFC North.

PFT has confirmed that former Ravens quarterback, and Super Bowl XLVII MVP, will sign with the Browns' practice squad on Monday.

He worked out on Friday. Per a league source, the Browns regarded the session as "very impressive" (as evidenced by the fact that they gave him a job).

Flacco, 38, has been interested in playing this year. Until last week, he had not drawn any significant interest. The Bengals showed no interest after learning on Friday that Joe Burrow would miss the rest of the season.

The Browns currently have Dorian Thomson-Robinson as the starter and P.J. Walker as the backup. Last Wednesday, the Browns announced that starter Deshaun Watson is out for the rest of the year with knee and shoulder injuries.

A first-round pick in 2008, Flacco has played for the Ravens, Broncos, Jets, and Eagles.