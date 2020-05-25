Joe Flacco to the Jets: Why it's a good fit, according to Peter King

Joe Flacco may not take the Jets to the Super Bowl, and he may have had a rough year in Denver, but the former Ravens quarterback is a good pickup for New York according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

Here's why, as highlighted in his Monday column:

Remember, skeptical Jets fans: You're not buying a starting quarterback in Flacco. You're buying someone who could win some games with the season on the line-because he's won some big games in the past. Examples why this was a smart signing by GM Joe Douglas: • Flacco's best winning percentage against a division? It's against the AFC East. He's 7-0 lifetime against Miami, 3-1 against Buffalo . . . and he's won two playoff games in Foxboro in four tries. In those four games, the Ravens outscored New England by 27 points.

Flacco signed with the Jets as a backup earlier this month, netting a deal worth up to $4.5 million with incentives according to reports.

The 35-year-old was released by the Broncos in March. He sustained a neck injury in 2019 and finished the season with a 2-6 record as a starter. He threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

