Joe Flacco and Jets post solid first day of joint work with Falcons

Friday began a weekend of work with the Atlanta Falcons for the Jets, as the teams will have two days of joint practices and then the game on Monday night. Overall, it was a very solid day for the boys in green, even if it was against a team that is clearly inferior to them.

Let’s roundup some media notes from Friday’s practice, starting with a better day from quarterback Joe Flacco.

Offense moves the ball well, two highlight plays

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The offense looked very solid on Friday. ESPN’s Rich Cimini had Flacco at 18/25 with a touchdown and the offense featured two explosive plays.

🏈Another strong day for Flacco (18-for-25, 1 TD). Started slowly as they struggled vs man-to-man. Offense found a rhythm when ATL started playing more zone. 🗓On the one-year anniversary of his Achilles’ injury, Carl Lawson had a sack. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 19, 2022

Rookie running back Breece Ball scampered for a 75-yard touchdown run and WR Elijah Moore put a nice move on the Atlanta secondary to record a 50-yard reception.

Flacco even compared Moore to former wide receiver Steve Smith.

“Steve didn’t necessarily run routes like everyone else did, but he was always in the right spot,” Flacco said. “I think Elijah has some of that in him. … You know with a guy like that, a guy with his physical abilities, he’s going to be a little different than everybody else. You have to let him use those super powers to his advantage.”

That’s some of the upside this offense has, big-play ability. You hope to see more of that in the coming weeks. Some exciting times could be ahead.

More scuffles, at least with a different team

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Bradlee Anae (56) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It didn’t take long for things to get chippy on Friday, as yet another scuffle broke out, something the Jets have become pretty infamous for this preseason.

But at least it wasn’t amongst themselves this time? They got after it with the Falcons. Specifically, it was defensive end Bradlee Anae getting after that, even throwing a punch, at a Falcons player.

Again, it is still training camp, it’s still hot outside and it’s only the second time the Jets have gotten to work against someone other than their own teammates. But it has to settle down at some point, doesn’t it?

Jets DE Bradlee Anae just started throwing punches at a falcons player at the sideline. It is already getting very testy. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 19, 2022

Duane Brown continues ramp up period

Oct 18, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) blocks during the second half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

We should be inching closer to left tackle Duane Brown participating in 11-on-11 drills, but for now, he continues to just do side work as the Jets continue his ramp-up period.

We’ll see how the Jets handle him on Saturday in the second joint practice but it’s probably safe to assume he will not play on Monday. The key right now is getting him ready for Baltimore.

Defense just as strong Friday

New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team’s practice facility Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

It wasn’t just the offense that looked good on Friday. The defense has just as good of a day, including an interception from Sauce Gardner off of fellow rookie, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. The Jets had pressure on Ridder, forcing him to make a bad throw that was ready wonderfully by Gardner. Brandin Echols has good coverage on the play as well, a pass intended for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Sauce Gardner just had his first INT of camp. Might have been called back because flag was in the defensive backfield, but Gardner had a good break. Echols just had great coverage on a long hall intended for Pitts.@nyjets camp — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) August 19, 2022

