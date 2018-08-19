Joe Flacco on Jalen Ramsey’s comments: No big deal

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco‘s eliteness has been a popular topic of discussion over the years and those who don’t feel he is have often been unsparing in their negative assessments of his play.

As a result, Flacco’s heard critiques for quite some time and it’s little surprise that new ones will fail to rile him up all that much. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey offered one such take when he said Flacco “sucks” in his recent GQ interview and Flacco shrugged at it on Saturday.

“I don’t really have much of a comment,” Flacco said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I don’t really care. There’s plenty of people out there saying things. Just add one more to the list. No big deal.”

Flacco had poor outings against the Jaguars in each of the last two seasons, but Jacksonville isn’t on Baltimore’s regular season schedule this year.