Joe Flacco: The ending stinks, but super grateful for the opportunity

One of the more improbable stories of the 2023 season came to an end in Houston on Saturday afternoon.

Joe Flacco's move from his couch to starting at quarterback for the Browns was something no one could have predicted and his success — 13 touchdown passes while helping the Browns go 4-1 — was a shock given how little Flacco had done since his last full season as a starter in 2017. Flacco threw another touchdown on Saturday, but he also threw a pair of pick-sixes that helped the Texans race away with a 45-14 win.

After the game, Flacco said that it "stinks the way it ended" while also giving thanks for the opportunity to be part of the team.

"I was so fortunate to become part of this team — it's a special group," Flacco said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. "To be given a chance to do this with those guys, I'm super grateful for it."

Deshaun Watson is expected to be healthy in time for the 2024 season and has three years left on a fully guaranteed deal, but Flacco played well enough that he should have options to continue playing in Cleveland or elsewhere. He was asked about a return to the Browns on Saturday and said that he is "trying to soak it all in and let this digest a little bit" before thinking about what might come next.