Joe Flacco doesn't mind Marquise Brown switching his jersey number to 5

Flacco doesn't mind Marquise Brown switching to No. 5 jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the NFL's new policy allowing players more flexibility with their jersey numbers, more and more players are switching to single digits, including Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown wore No. 15 in Baltimore for his first two seasons in the NFL, but will now change it to No. 5. He wore No. 5 in college, but electing to wear that number with the Ravens caused a small bit of controversy within the fanbase.

Joe Flacco joined 105.7 The Fan on Monday, and when asked whether No. 5 should've been kept off limits, the former Super Bowl champion shut that idea down real quick.

“I think that’s all a bunch of crap,” Flacco said. “Numbers are numbers, man. It’s all fair game. It’s just a number and all that.”

Flacco spent 11 years in Baltimore and helped deliver the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl championship in 2012. He wasn't a perennial Pro Bowler, but he is easily the best quarterback in Ravens history depending on what Lamar Jackson does over the next five-to-10 years.

Still, other than players like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs, Flacco doesn't feel like jersey numbers should hold that much weight.

Flacco is now on to his third team in three years since leaving Baltimore for Denver in 2019. The Eagles just signed him to a one-year contract to back up second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.