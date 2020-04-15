It’s unknown whether the Eagles would ever want to sign quarterback Joe Flacco. But it is clear that Flacco hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

Via Mike Kaye of NJ.com, Flacco recently was asked whether he’d be interested in playing for the Eagles. Said Flacco in response: “I grew up with it. . . . All my friends, live and die with the Eagles. There definitely be a lot of very cool things about that. You never know what the future holds.”

He’s right, but it’s hard to imagine the future holding Flacco holding a clipboard for Carson Wentz. And it’s hard to imagine the Eagles wanting him to.

Regardless, the real news could be that Flacco, whose one-year stint in Denver ended due to a neck injury, still wants to play. Even if/when he’s healthy, it will be hard for Flacco to find a starting job — and it’s hard to imagine Flacco willingly accepting anything but a starting job given all the money he has made.

Joe Flacco doesn’t rule out playing for the Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk