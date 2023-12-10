Joe Flacco, David Njoku combine for pair of Browns touchdowns
Joe Flacco is having a renaissance of sorts in Cleveland.
The veteran quarterback has found a new favorite target in Browns tight end David Njoku.
On Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the QB and tight end connected for a pair of touchdown passes as Cleveland surged to a 14-0 lead over the AFC South leaders.
