Advertisement

Joe Flacco, David Njoku combine for pair of Browns touchdowns

Barry Werner

Joe Flacco is having a renaissance of sorts in Cleveland.

The veteran quarterback has found a new favorite target in Browns tight end David Njoku.

On Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the QB and tight end connected for a pair of touchdown passes as Cleveland surged to a 14-0 lead over the AFC South leaders.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire