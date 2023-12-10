Joe Flacco and David Njoku link up again as Browns take two-score lead vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns now have a two-score lead as quarterback Joe Flacco and tight end David Njoku have connected for their second touchdown of the game. Now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 14-0, Flacco and Njoku capped off a four-play, 72-yard drive with a 30-yard catch and run.

After three straight three-and-outs, Flacco and the offense settled back in. Flacco connected with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Njoku on that drive for 17 yards, 20 yards, and 30 yards respectively. He now sits with 132 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of this Week 14 showdown.

With two long touchdowns, Njoku now sits with 63 yards on three catches thus far. Sitting in the top-10 in Pro Bowl voting among tight ends, Njoku continues his career year where he could be named to his first all-star affair.

If the Browns can find a way to sneak out another win, they will see their playoff probability jump up above 80 percent again.

they might want to start covering 85 🤔@David_Njoku80 going OFF pic.twitter.com/4fFiBsVzyU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire