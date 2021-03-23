Joe Flacco’s contract with the Eagles is a 1-year, $3.5M deal worth $7.5M with incentives
Joe Flacco’s deal with Philly includes $3.5 million guaranteed and an additional $4 million in incentives, per source
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2021
Joe Flacco was signed by the Eagles to backup quarterback Jalen Hurts, but if things go wrong, the contract is incentive-laden enough that the former Ravens and Jets signal-caller could make an extra $4 million in incentives.